Texas county approves tax breaks for Tesla, if it builds a $1.1 billion car plant near Austin

Travis County in Texas has voted to give Tesla tax breaks worth a minimum of $14.7 million to build a new car plant, and eventually employ thousands, near the Austin airport.

The site where Tesla has proposed to build its next "Gigafactory," is known as the Austin Green development. Tesla still has to purchase the land there, which would cost it an estimated $5 million, plus another $1.1 billion, at least, to build the plant, which will manufacture the Cybertruck. The property borders the Colorado River.

County officials discussed the proposal in a closed session on Tuesday, before hearing from speakers at a public hearing that was livestreamed on YouTube.

Before that, a local school district, Del Valle ISD, voted to approve Tesla's plan, dubbed the Colorado River Project LLC, last week.

Citizens, fans and critics of Tesla spoke at multiple hearings before the district and the Travis County commission in June and July.

Among those who turned out to voice their wishes were members of Texas-based Tesla Owners Clubs, Tesla employees from California and Texas, and business owners who wanted their staffing agencies, construction and automotive supply businesses to become Tesla vendors or service providers.