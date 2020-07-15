Budget carrier AirAsia is confident it can return to profitability in 2021, CEO says

AirAsia, one of the top budget airlines in Asia, is confident it can bounce back to a profitable position next year, even as the threat of a resurgence in coronavirus cases is weighing down the global aviation industry, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said on Wednesday.

That target "sounds incredibly bullish, but I've been through many, many crises before," Fernandes told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

He explained that Asian authorities have become "much, much smarter" in the way they handle further outbreaks of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19. That will help the region's aviation industry to recovery in a "much more sustainable" way, he said.

"I think that's giving me a lot of confidence in some of my bullish statements," he added.

Measures to contain the spread of the virus — which include border closures and movement restrictions — brought demand for air travel to a sudden halt. Airlines around the world were left struggling financially, with many having to cut jobs and turn to government aid to stay afloat.

Malaysia-based AirAsia is no different. The low-cost carrier earlier this month reported a net loss of 803.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($188.4 million) in the quarter ended March 30. That was the airline's largest first-quarter loss since it listed on the Malaysian stock exchange in November 2004, reported Reuters, citing Refinitiv data.