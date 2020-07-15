Hospitals look to resume normal operations, but patients still fear seeking care

The coronavirus pandemic has led to major disruption to routine hospital services globally as medical professionals focused on treating those infected and conserving resources.

As a result, patients have delayed or canceled scheduled health care visits and surgeries.

Now, in several parts of the world where the outbreak is under apparent control, there is an opportunity to resume normal health care operations. While analysts are optimistic about elective procedures returning, patients are concerned about seeking care.

In a survey of more than 1,300 patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, patients said their biggest fear in returning to routine health care is the risk of getting sick from other patients, according to a report published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine on Monday.

More than half of survey respondents admitted to delaying routine health care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study notes that early evidence suggests that persons under quarantine and stay-at-home restrictions are at increased risk for anxiety and depression. This mental health burden likely worsens concerns about becoming ill or hospitalized.

Respondents were cautious when considering undergoing elective procedures and surgeries, with less than 20% willing to have these procedures immediately and the majority (63% to 70%) expressing a desire to wait for at least four weeks. For serious conditions, 81% of respondents said they would seek care immediately. Nearly 10% of survey respondents plan to wait longer than six months to resume routine care for existing non-urgent conditions.

The study finds that medical centers and physicians are the key players in impressing upon patients the importance of seeking necessary health care services in a timely manner. Respondents felt the medical center and their doctor were by far the most important sources of information when considering the safety of resuming these services.