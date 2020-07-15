India could see a current account surplus again. But it's for 'all the wrong reasons'

India will likely register a current account surplus again in the three months that ended in June — but it would be for all the "wrong reasons," an economist told CNBC.

The current account captures the difference between a country's import and export of goods and services, that includes net income and net transfers, such as foreign aid, over a certain time period.

When a country runs a current account surplus, it usually implies that it's selling more to the world than it buys from outside its borders, suggesting that the country is a net lender.

India has been posting a current account deficit for more than a decade.

But data from India's central bank showed that in the January-March quarter, the current account balance recorded a marginal surplus of $0.6 billion, or about 0.1% of its gross domestic product, compared to a deficit of $4.6 billion for the same period a year earlier.

"The April-June quarter is also likely to show a current account surplus for all the wrong reasons, as the lockdown of the Indian economy resulted in a steep drop in imports," Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit, told CNBC. He was referring to India's national lockdown that began late March to blunt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and was gradually lifted by the end of May.

"This will also be helped by a large fall in India's oil import bill, as the lockdown cut Indian oil consumption while the collapse in world oil demand also pulled down world oil prices," he said.

Economists said the surplus in the January-March quarter was generated by low commodity prices and weak domestic demand. A slump in global activity also hurt India's export growth while deeper contraction at home depressed core imports, excluding oil and gold, and translated into easing current account pressures.