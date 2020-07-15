Lockdown computer gaming helps fuel rise in UK inflation

Copies of "Red Dead Redemption 2" for Sony PlayStation 4 are displayed inside a shop in Paris.

British inflation rose unexpectedly last month, spurred by rising prices for in-demand computer consoles during the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 0.6% in June from May's four-year low of 0.5%, pushed up also by the lack of traditional summer clothing sales last month after retailers slashed prices during the lockdown earlier in the year.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for the rate to fall to 0.4%. Only a few had predicted an increase.

"June's inflation figures are slightly above expectations but there remains abundant spare capacity in the economy," said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte.

"This should maintain a downward pressure on inflation, which could fall further, especially if there is a spike in unemployment later this year."

Data published on Tuesday showed gross domestic product grew by a slower than expected 1.8% in May from April, when it slumped by 20%. The government's budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by as a much as 14.3% this year.

An emergency cut to the VAT sales tax rate for hospitality and tourism, which took effect on Wednesday, is also likely to exert downward pressure on inflation.

Economists say inflation running well below the Bank of England's 2% target leaves it under no pressure to rethink its huge stimulus push.