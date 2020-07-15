Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) speaks during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first governor since the start of the pandemic to publicly announce a positive diagnosis.

"I got tested yesterday for Covid-19 and the results came back positive." Stitt told reporters. "I feel fine; I felt a little bit achy yesterday."

The Republican governor said he is currently isolating from his family and working from home.

Stitt's diagnosis came several weeks after President Donald Trump held a controversial campaign rally in Tulsa, which Stitt attended.

"Going back and bunkering in place doesn't remove" the virus, Stitt said. He also resisted calls to back up Oklahoma's reopening plans. "It's way way premature to think of slowing down or backing up," he said.

