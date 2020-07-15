OPEC faces 'worst of both worlds' with oil prices in limbo ahead of committee meeting

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.

OPEC is facing "the worst of both worlds" with the current oil market demand outlook, S&P Global Platts' head of EMEA news said Wednesday ahead of the group's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), where it will announce recommendations for production policy along with its non-OPEC allies.

"This demand issue is really key here," Andy Critchlow, a long time oil market veteran, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," pointing to the 13-member organization's outlook for global oil demand next year at 97.7 million barrels per day.

"That's a car crash. Let's face it… this is not a great look for the outlook for oil."

While the figure is expected to mark the largest one-year jump ever recorded, it's significantly below the already lukewarm demand figure of 99.8 million bpd recorded at the end of 2019, pre-coronavirus. And it's a dire forecast for producers who have invested billions of dollars in boosting production capacity. For OPEC, that's significant spare capacity that will be left untapped.

International benchmark Brent crude has hovered in the $40-$45 per barrel range for the last five weeks, signalling a substantial recovery from its multi-decade trough of around $19 per barrel in March brought on by global coronavirus lockdowns and a Saudi-Russia oil price war. But, the commodity still remains in correction territory, down more than 30% year-to-date and at a level Critchlow says paints a "bleak picture" for the alliance.

Not only that — it's also just enough for some U.S. shale operations to survive, he said, providing some oxygen to OPEC's American competitors. The higher the prices, the greater relief for shale.