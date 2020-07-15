Restaurant trade group says pandemic aid wasn't enough to sustain the industry, as closures strike again

An exterior view of Sweet Tomatoes restaurant, which have closed their doors, on July 08, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in cities and states around the country, businesses are being faced with a second wave of closures and potential layoffs.

The National Restaurant Association projects 100,000 restaurants have been closed down over the past two weeks under state and local government mandates, as the advocacy group calls on Congress for targeted relief for the hard-hit industry.

The trade group sent a letter to leaders in the House and Senate Wednesday, calling for specific aid for the nation's restaurants, which are projected to lose $240 billion in revenue this year due to the pandemic. Some 8 million workers have been laid off or furloughed from March through May, the group says.

"As you work toward bipartisan agreement on a fourth coronavirus response bill, we offer a simple message: current federal recovery mechanisms are not enough to sustain the nation's second-largest private sector employer," the letter reads.

The group's "Blueprint for Restaurant Revival" was sent to lawmakers, and lays out several strategies including passing the Restaurants Act, which would provide grants via a $120 billion recovery and revitalization fund. It also calls for allowing expenses covered by the Paycheck Protection Program loans to be tax-deductible, improving funding and terms for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and addressing business interruption claims and liability concerns for businesses.

"We are moving into this stop, start, on again, off again cycle," says Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for public affairs at the National Restaurant Association. "It's not sustainable and it's capital intensive for an industry that has about 16 days of working capital on hand, and that was before the pandemic."

Beyond just relief, the plan calls for a national strategy on testing and vaccines, prioritizing access for the food and agriculture supply chain.

The situation is dire for restaurants not just in the U.S., but around the globe as well. Facebook's Global State of Small Business Report finds that globally, consumer-focused businesses were among the hardest hit with closure rates due to the pandemic, with 32% of hotels, cafes and restaurants closing down at the time of the survey. The data were collected from more than 30,000 businesses in 50 countries, and more than a quarter overall said they closed between January and May this year, with a third reducing work forces.