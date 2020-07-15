Top Russian space official dismisses NASA's moon plans, considering a lunar base with China instead

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin visits the control centre for a launch pad for the Soyuz-2 carrier rockets at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

The head of Russia's space organization criticized the current United States plan to return astronauts to the moon as "a big political project," saying his country is instead speaking with China about establishing a lunar base of operations.

NASA last year announced its Artemis program, the agency's plan to fulfill President Donald Trump's order in 2017 to return Americans to the surface of the moon by 2024. Additionally, NASA in May unveiled the "Artemis Accords" — a set of principles it seeks to use as the basis of international agreements with other countries about using and operating in space, especially as the U.S. returns to the moon.

But Dmitry Rogozin, the leader of state-backed space corporation Roscosmos, said Russia does not intend to join any such U.S. partnership. CNBC translated Rogozin's comments from an interview with Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, published on Monday.

"For the United States, this right now is a big political project. With the lunar project, we are observing our American partners retreat from principles of cooperation and mutual support, which formed in collaboration with the [International Space Station]. They are perceiving their program not as an international one, but one resembling NATO," Rogozin said.

NASA and the White House did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Rogozin's remarks.

Rogozin declared that Russia is not interested in participating in NASA's Artemis, but hinted that "there are other projects that interest us." One such possibility for Roscosmos: Joining China in building a base on the moon's south pole. Rogozin emphasized that he recently spoke with the leadership of China's space agency about shaping such a partnership.

"We agreed to begin the first steps toward meeting each other halfway, namely by determining the contours and value of a lunar scientific base," Rogozin said.