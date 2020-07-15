The 2021 Ford Bronco: Five things to know about the resurrected SUV

Ford Motor unveiled its new Bronco SUV Monday night with a stable of features for off-road drivers as well as built-in tents for people who love camping. Ford's "Sasquatch package" comes with 35-inch wheels for those who want to do some serious off-roading. For the tailgater or fair weather camper, Ford offers a slide-out table and bottle opener in the rear. The Bronco is one of the most highly anticipated and important new vehicles for the Detroit automaker as it re-enters the off-road SUV market for the first time since in nearly 25 years ago. Here are five things you should know about the 2021 Bronco.

It's a family affair

The original Bronco models, which Ford produced from 1965 until 1996, were two-door SUVs. It's one of the reasons the company discontinued the Bronco as consumer preference moved to four-door models. The new Bronco is available in two- and four-door variants. It's a formula Fiat Chrysler successfully transitioned to more than a decade ago with its Jeep Wrangler, which the Bronco was designed to directly compete against.

The new 2021 Bronco family of SUVs include the Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door and Bronco Sport (left to right). Ford

Ford also is offering a new vehicle called the Bronco Sport. Consider it a cousin of the Bronco. The Bronco is based on a truck platform while the smaller Bronco Sport comes with less powerful four-cylinder engines and is based on a car or crossover structure for a smoother ride. The vehicles also are produced differently and feature distinct mechanics but are styled similarly. Ford executives have promised the Bronco Sport wouldn't bear the Bronco name without having off-road capabilities as well. The Bronco Sport will be produced at the automaker's factory in Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico. The Bronco will be produced at a plant in Michigan.

Price and profits

Ford is pricing the new Bronco starting at $29,995, including destination charges, just $205 above a base Jeep Wrangler. Top-end models with additional features and equipment can top $60,000. A limited "First Edition" Bronco model starts at $60,800, according to Ford's website.

The 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch off-road package in cactus Gray. Ford

The Bronco, according to Credit Suisse, would contribute nearly $1 billion to Ford's North American pretax earnings if sales reached 125,000 units. That's based on profits per vehicle of about $7,500. That would make the Bronco one of Ford's most profitable models, according to Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy. Starting pricing for the Bronco Sport ranges from about $28,000 to $40,000. The Bronco Sport is expected to begin arriving in dealerships by the end of this year, followed by the Bronco next spring. Ford began taking $100 refundable deposits for the vehicles Monday night.

Bronco bonanza

If you didn't know it was a Bronco from looking at it, Ford set out to make sure you knew it was one nearly anywhere you looked. The word "Bronco" and the bucking Bronco logo are branded in obvious places such as the steering wheel, grille, seats and infotainment system. They're also in less blatant places such as the gear shifter and bolts holding together pieces of the vehicle's interior.

The 2021 Ford Bronco interior includes an available 12-inch infotainment system, optional leather trim seating, console - mounted transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes control knob. Ford

Auto companies, particularly Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand, are increasingly adding hidden design elements commonly known as "Easter eggs" to new vehicles. Another one on the Bronco is the design of the push-button ignition that starts the vehicle. It is the same design as one of the Bronco's headlights.

Sasquatch package

Ford is squarely positioning the Bronco SUV against the Jeep Wrangler, which has dominated the off-road vehicle market for decades.

Ford is launching the Bronco next year with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability and personalization. Ford

Many competitors have tried to dethrone the Wrangler, but the Bronco takes it to another level. That includes a "Sasquatch package" that's loaded with off-road equipment. The optional package includes 35-inch tires with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, front- and rear-locking differentials and other trail and off-road features. The package is available across the Bronco lineup, including standard on the top-end model. Bronco models range from a "no-frills" SUV to "extreme off-road adventuring" vehicles. The trims are: Big Bend, Black Diamond and Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands. A limited-production "First Edition" will be offered at launch. Here's a look at a sample of the different models provided by Ford:

Open-air

What's the point of having an off-road vehicle if you can't experience the open-air? In true Jeep Wrangler fashion, the Bronco's doors and roof can be removed to provide a "quick, easy and fun" open air experience, according to Ford.

The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Ford

Two-door models come with a standard three-section removal roof system. Four-door models have four removable roof sections, but come standard with a cloth soft top. The roof panels are removed by unlocking latches from the interior of the vehicle. On four-door Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport are expected to offer slide-out rear tables that can act as tables for tailgating parties or camping. They also can be equipped with overlanding-ready roof racks for a roof-top tent. The Bronco Sport also features a bottle opener and flood flights on the tailgate of the vehicle that shine down when the back hatch is opened.