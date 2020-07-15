Trump's approval rating on the economy tanks in new poll

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 14, 2020.

President Donald Trump's approval rating on his handling of the U.S. economy has dropped dramatically in the last month, according to a new poll.

The poll, from Quinnipiac University, shows that only 44% of people approve of the way Trump is handling the U.S. economy, compared with 52% from the month before.

Trump's stewardship of the economy had been one of the only bright spots for the president in recent polls. The dramatic drop is an ominous sign for his reelection prospects.

The results come just after the release of what Trump called a "spectacular" jobs report, which revealed that the economy added 4.8 million jobs last month, a figure that surpassed projected expectations.

But his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has suggested that the jobs report wasn't reflective of the reality for many Americans.

"Make no mistake, we're still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to coronavirus," the presumptive Democratic nominee said. "For everyone whose job hasn't come back, for everyone who doesn't own stock, who can't get a sweetheart loan through connections, does this feel like a victory?"

Biden is leading the president by a wide margin nationally in this poll and most others.

The coronavirus pandemic has roiled markets, forcing thousands of small businesses nationwide to shutter in an effort to limit movement and contain the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 13.3 million confirmed cases and over 578,600 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had at least 3.4 million cases and 136,400 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.