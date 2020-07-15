Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Moderna, Western Digital, Gap, & more

Evercore said in its initiation of the beer maker that it sees "upside" to consesus and that the company was the only publicity-traded play on hard seltzer.

"SAM is the only publicly-traded play on the booming hard seltzer category, with Truly accounting for ~30% of revenue last year, going to ~50% in 2020E and ~70% in 2022E. Truly weathered this year's competitive onslaught and came out stronger. While this is not lost on investors, with the stock up ~90% over the past 2 years, our proprietary U.S. Beer Market Model, analysis of Numerator panel data, and margin driver analysis supports upside to consensus."