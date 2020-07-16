Amazon begins screening some warehouse employees for coronavirus symptoms as they show up for work

Amazon will begin screening some warehouse employees for Covid-19 symptoms as they report to work, marking the latest effort to heighten coronavirus safety measures at its facilities.

The company on Wednesday notified warehouse workers in at least two states, Michigan and Virginia, that they'd be subject to a new symptom screening process upon arrival at their facility, according to documents obtained by CNBC.

"Beginning this week we're introducing a symptom screen at our entrances in accordance with guidance from local authorities," the notice sent to workers states. "Moving forward, when you arrive for your shift you will read signs listing potential Covid-19 symptoms as you enter the building."

Amazon didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

If workers don't report any Covid-19 symptoms, they'll scan their badge, complete a temperature check and enter the building as normal, the notice said.

If workers say they're experiencing symptoms of the virus, they 'll be asked to "return home out of caution and receive a Covid-19 test," according to one notice sent to Michigan workers. It's unclear if that measure will be taken at all facilities implementing the new screening measures.

Amazon has adopted a number of safety measures to make it safer for the hundreds of thousands of warehouse employees who've continued to report to work during the pandemic.

It started taking workers' temperatures and requiring face masks at warehouses in April. The company is also carrying out contact tracing when it identifies positive cases, by reviewing camera footage to identify anyone who came into contact with individuals who've tested positive, along with interviewing infected individuals.

Despite these measures, warehouse workers have repeatedly criticized Amazon's response to the pandemic, arguing it hasn't done enough to keep them safe.