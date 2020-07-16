Apple supplier TSMC's second-quarter profit jumps 81% to record on demand for faster chips

Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) said on Thursday that quarterly net profit surged 81% to a record level on robust orders for advanced chips.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), well ahead of the

T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1% to $10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to

$10.4 billion.

Although TSMC is losing Huawei Technologies as a customer after the U.S slapped the Chinese company with

sales restrictions, it has managed to fill up its order book with requests from other companies, a government minister said last month.

TSMC shares have risen about 10% this year, giving it a market value of $320 billion, overtaking U.S. rival Intel Corp's

$249 billion. TSMC's shares closed down 1.5% on Thursday, underperforming a 0.4% decline on the broader market.