Asia Pacific stocks little changed ahead of China's GDP release; SMIC set to make Shanghai debut

Stocks in Asia Pacific were little changed in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of a slew of Chinese economic data expected later in the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.32% in early trade while the Topix index was fractionally lower. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.17%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.08% lower.

Investors await the release of a set of Chinese economic data, including the country's second quarter GDP growth rate as well as industrial production for June, expected to be out around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The data releases will be watched for clues on China's economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China's largest chipmaker SMIC is also set to make its widely anticipated debut in Shanghai on Thursday. The contract semiconductor manufacturer is seen as an important player in China's ambitions to become more self-sufficient when it comes to chips.