Charles Schwab says retail trading kept booming in second quarter amid market comeback

Charles Schwab's trading activity and new accounts continued to surge in the second quarter amid a boom in retail investing during an unprecedented time for financial markets.

The broker managed 1.62 million daily active revenue trades in the second quarter, up 126% since last year. This is an increase from the 1.54 million daily active trades in the first quarter of 2020.

The major online brokers — Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Etrade and Robinhood — have seen new accounts and trading activity surge this year during the coronavirus recession. The brokerage industry experienced a retail gold rush as small investors saw the market rout and subsequent rebound as an opportunity.

After adding a record 609,000 new accounts in the first quarter, Schwab continued to add new members, bolstered by zero commissions and fractional trades. Schwab added 1.6 million new accounts in the second quarter, which includes the addition of 1.1 million USAA member accounts obtained from the sale of USAA's brokerage portfolio to Schwab for $1.8 billion in May.

Excluding the USAA accounts, the broker added 552,000 new accounts in the second quarter.