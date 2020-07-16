Tencent launches new online shopping feature in WeChat app, in a challenge to rivals Alibaba and JD

A smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps WeChat and others seen on the screen on June 29 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Tencent has launched tools to help merchants build virtual shops on its its wildly popular WeChat messaging service in China, pitting itself against the country's major online shopping giants Alibaba and JD.com.

Businesses and merchants will be allowed to sign up for a test of the e-commerce product, known as WeChat Minishop.

WeChat is China's most popular messaging app with over a billion users. It is a key part of life in the world's second-largest economy.

WeChat is often dubbed a "super-app" because consumers can purchase flights and use payments, all within the app.

Tencent has had so-called e-commerce "mini-programs" or apps within its WeChat messaging service for a while.

But this new tool will allow a vendor to create an e-commerce mini-program inside WeChat using Tencent's tool instead of relying on expensive developers. It won't be a centralized system like JD.com or Alibaba's Taobao, but it could help Tencent draw away smaller businesses away from these platforms.