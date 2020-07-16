New York Gov. Cuomo cites 'significant evidence' NYC restaurants are violating social distancing rules, threatens closures

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wears a protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was "significant evidence" restaurants in New York City were violating social distancing policies designed to contain the spread of Covid-19 and threatened to close establishments that don't follow the rules.

"There is significant evidence of failure to comply," especially at restaurants and bars in New York City, Cuomo told reporters on a conference call Thursday. "It's wrong. It's dangerous. It's selfish. It's unacceptable."

He said the state will close restaurants after three violations, but egregious violators could face immediate closure and lose their liquor license. The order begins on Thursday, he said.

"Three violations and you're closed. We're also going to post the names of the establishments facing disciplinary charges," he said.

New York City is set to begin its phase four reopening Monday, which would allow malls and cultural institutions to reopen, but indoor operations will remain closed, Cuomo said.

"We are still seeing issues, not just in bars and restaurants but all across the country," he said. "You see this inside interior spaces, air conditioned spaces where the virus is tending to spread. So we're going to take that precaution in New York City."

He said he's tightening the rules in New York as the state prepares for a second wave of coronavirus infections from states with surging outbreaks in the West and South.

"Our numbers are good but ... what we're dealing with is the potential of a 'second wave' from these other states," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers paid a dear price for Covid and they are equally upset with these violations," Cuomo said.

The state has imposed a travel advisory on 22 states across the country, ordering travelers arriving in New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days. Cuomo said the state has seen a 92% compliance rate with people completing the forms disclosing their travel plans at airports, although he said that doesn't mean they've complied with the quarantine.

