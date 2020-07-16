Microsoft to launch its cloud gaming service publicly in September

Microsoft will launch its game streaming service Project xCloud publicly in September, marking a further push for the company into cloud gaming.

Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's Xbox unit, said Thursday that xCloud would be launched for free to customers of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which gives players access to a select catalog of games.

"We're bringing Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud together at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members," Spencer said in a blog post. "With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet."

It's effectively a commercial launch for the xCloud service, which allows gamers to hop into a game using their phone or tablet while the game is run on remote servers. You currently have to register to get invited to a "preview" version of the service to play.

"Integrating the offer into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate fully commercialises the technology and gives people using it the ability to game with the almost 100 million Xbox Live community of users across console, PC and mobile," said Piers Harding-Rolls, the research director of games at analytics firm Ampere Analysis.