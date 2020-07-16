The market rebound has stalled at the same time the recovery in airline travelers has slowed

Passengers wait to disembark the plane on their arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, on April 23, 2020.

The rally in the broader U.S. stock market has taken a breather in recent weeks, mirroring a slowdown in the recovery of one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic — air travel.

The S&P 500 closed at 3,232 on June 8, but then sold off later that week and has been slowly climbing back since. This has left the broad market index hovering just below its break-even level for the year.

At the same time, the rate of growth in travelers going through airports checkpoints run by the Transportation Security Administration has slowed. Over the past week, the number of travelers has been between 20% and 30% of those on the comparable day last year.