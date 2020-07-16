Zuckerberg says he's been disappointed by Trump's handling of Covid-19

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized President Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he was disappointed by the administration's response.

"At this point, it is clear that the trajectory in the U.S. is significantly worse than many other countries and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this," Zuckerberg said during a live-streamed chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Zuckerberg said he believed the resurgence of the coronavirus in the U.S. in July could've been avoided.

"It's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined and until recently parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing a mask," he said.

Zuckerberg said he believed the country was in need of a reset.

"As someone running a business, I believe the best way to improve both public health and economic opportunity in this country is to focus on beating this virus first," he said.

Zuckerberg also praised Fauci for his work.

"I'm grateful for the leadership and dedication of Dr. Fauci, who has been working tirelessly under very difficult conditions to help us all navigate this," he said.

Zuckerberg's comments come one day after Facebook announced it would launch a new feature to debunk myths about the coronavirus.

"I personally think we need to take this a lot more seriously," Zuckerberg said. "Our understanding of the disease is of course evolving, and our response needs to be guided by science."