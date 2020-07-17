Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed following Thursday's plunge in mainland Chinese shares

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a mixed start following Thursday's drop that saw shares in China plunging more than 4%.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,810 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,750. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,770.36.

Shares in Australia were poised to slip at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 5,990, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,010.90.

The overall tone is expected to be "cautious" following yesterday's sharp fall in Chinese stocks along with a "miss" in U.S. jobless claims, Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

The initial jobless claims figure stateside came in at 1.3 million for the week ending July 11, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compared against expectations of 1.25 million by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Meanwhile, Singapore's trade data for June is expected to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. The country's latest gross domestic product estimate, released earlier this week, came in worse than analysts' forecast and showed the nation's economy entering a technical recession.