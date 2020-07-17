China's economy is recovering. That's good news for Southeast Asia

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk along a road in the Central Business District in Beijing on July 16, 2020.

Southeast Asian nations will likely benefit from China's economic rebound as the country commands a "lion's share" of regional exports, one economist said this week.

China on Thursday said its gross domestic product grew by 3.2% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago. The country's GDP shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter, when lockdowns were in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts were expect GDP to grow only 2.5% for the April to June quarter.

"While numerous challenges remain, the uptick would rekindle hopes that China's economy can help to pull others along," Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank, wrote in a note on Thursday.

"The fact that China commands a lion's share of ASEAN exports ... takes on extra importance now," he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

That dependence on China was a "painful liability" in the first quarter, but the recent uptick has now turned it into a "key asset," he added.