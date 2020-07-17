Desperate for a pool? You can now rent a private one by the hour

The coronavirus pandemic has millions of Americans shut out of public pools this summer, and that has opened up a huge opportunity for one small start-up. Swimply has been compared to Airbnb and VRBO, because it's employs a similar strategy, only for pools.

Barely two years old, the company has seen 2000% growth this summer, according to its twenty-something year-old co-founders from New York and New Jersey. Prices range anywhere from $15 to $300 per hour, depending on the type of pool, location and additional amenities offered—like restroom access. Some homeowners also have hot tubs by the pool.

Swimply's web platform facilitates the booking and payment process and then takes 15% as a fee. Owners are allowed to deny any renter application, as long as it is not based on race or sexual orientation. Owners can mandate the maximum number of swimmers allowed during any rental booking.

"We've seen demand skyrocket. We simply cannot keep up," said Asher Weinberger, co-founder of Swimply. "There are people who are now desperate to get out of their homes. They're working from home. There's no school. There's no camp. What are parents supposed to do with their kids?"

There was concern at the beginning of the pandemic that pools were unsafe, but the Centers for Disease Control on its website states: "There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters." The CDC does, however, say that proper social distancing should be implemented even while in the pool, as well as other safety measures to prevent contagion.

Weinberger, who rents out his own pool on the platform, said once the safety issue was addressed, demand just exploded. The site lists pools in 39 states as well as in Canada and Australia. It initially began with just over a million dollars in seed capital.

"And we were about to close a $3 million round from the Bay Area right when Covid-19 hit, and that took that off the table, but it turned out to be the best thing for us because now we're profitable, and we're scaling without venture capital," said Weinberger.