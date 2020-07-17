European leaders gather for crunch talks on massive coronavirus fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement as she arrives for a European Union Council in Brussels on July 17, 2020, the leaders of the European Union hold their first face-to-face summit over a post-virus economic rescue plan.

European leaders are back in Brussels for the first time in about five months as they look to finalize a deal over a 750 billion euro ($855 billion) recovery fund.

The 27 European Union governments have been at loggerheads for months over how to mitigate the economic shock from the coronavirus. In May, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, suggested raising 750 billion euros in pubic markets to invest in the hardest-hit sectors and countries. However, there are still disagreements over how to distribute that money, how to oversee its application, and even whether such a high amount of borrowing is needed.

Friday marks the first face-to-face meeting of the European leaders since the pandemic started. It is hoped the summit will help the leaders move closer to an agreement on the fund, but their negotiations could drag over the weekend as they work on the nitty-gritty.

"I took enough shirts for the next days to be able to find an agreement here in Brussels," Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe Friday.

He added that if there was no breakthrough this weekend, it would be "very bad" for Europe and financial markets, as it would raise questions about the credibility of the bloc to deliver on further fiscal stimulus.