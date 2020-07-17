Meet Gaia X — Europe's answer to the power of U.S. and Chinese cloud giants

Peter Altmaier (CDU), Federal Minister of Economics and Energy, speaks at the virtual Gaia-X expert forum of the Federal Ministry of Economics. picture alliance

The two biggest economies in the European Union hope they have an answer to the domination enjoyed by American and Chinese companies in the cloud computing industry: Gaia X Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba are the four main players globally when it comes to cloud services. However, European policymakers have grown anxious about their dependence on a small number of major tech companies, which aren't European. That has been the case in particular since the United States enacted a law in 2018 that compels U.S. firms to hand in data to American authorities even if the latter is stored elsewhere in the world. Germany and France have concerns that the data of European citizens is at risk.

"Gaia X is a two-fold approach to a problem we face in Europe and a problem that every company in the world faces right now," Marco-Alexander Breit, head of Task Force Artificial Intelligence at the German economy ministry, told CNBC's "Beyond the Valley" podcast. "We combine infrastructure services like data storage, data processing in Europe, but it is open for participation even for companies that are not from European origin, as long as they stick to our rules and adhere to our standards," said Breit, who is heads the Gaia X project in Germany.

It is about realizing that relying too much maybe on external players, whether they are American or Chinese or from anywhere else, is not great in the new economy... Dexter Thillien senior industry analyst, Fitch Solutions