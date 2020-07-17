Goldman Sachs says a coronavirus vaccine could be approved later in 2020

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

An analyst at Goldman Sachs thinks a coronavirus vaccine could be approved before year-end by the U.S. as the country tries to stem a massive uptick in cases.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed U.S. cases grew by a staggering 77,200 — shattering a one-day record. Cases are rising in nearly every state as authorities roll back social distancing measures. California, Florida and Texas are some of the hardest-hit states recently. On Thursday alone, they combined for more than 38,000 cases.

The virus' rapid spread has led the U.S. government to fast track the development of a potential vaccine, leading Goldman analyst Salveen Richter to believe "a vaccine may gain US approval in 2H20."

Below are some companies highlighted by Goldman Sachs that could get a vaccine candidate approved later this year.