A massive heat dome is hitting most of U.S. with higher than 90 degree heat this weekend

People play in the spray from the fire hydrant. At the 3rd and Spruce Recreation Center in Reading Wednesday afternoon June 24, 2020 for the first Wacky Water Wednesday.

An intensifying heat dome is bringing sweltering heat to the U.S. this summer, with nearly 90% of the country's population set to experience higher than 90 degree Fahrenheit temperatures this weekend.

Areas in Oklahoma hit heat indexes of over 115 degrees this week and New Orleans hit indexes of more than 120 degrees. In Texas, temperatures in Austin and San Antonio hit July records, and Houston hit 100 degrees with a heat index of 111 degrees. Phoenix also reached a blistering 111 degrees on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has already warned of a scorching summer with high heat indexes from a mix of high temperatures and humidity, further exacerbating public health concerns as coronavirus cases surge in many states.

The extreme heat is due to a strong and persistent high pressure system sitting above the U.S, often called a heat dome. The high pressure air descends from above, compresses and heats up near land and makes worse already hot summer temperatures on Earth. Heat domes are likely to be more severe as the climate changes.

"It's called a 'dome' because of its size and shape, and because the heat gets sort of trapped at the surface — because of the relentless descending of more air on top of it — which can result in the build-up of heat over days," said Flavio Lehner, a climate scientist with the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science of the ETH Zurich.

The heat dome also inhibits the formation of clouds as the air descends. Clouds form when air lifts up and reaches cooler layers at higher levels in the atmosphere, and then cools and condenses. However, the dome creates an opposite effect in which the air descends and heats up instead ascending and cooling, creating a sunny sky with no cloud cover.

"Eventually, we'll get a change in the weather pattern and the dome gets pushed out, but this particular situation is somewhat special in how slow-moving it is," Lehner said.