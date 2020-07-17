Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future town hall

"Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future – A CNBC & Acorns Town Hall Special," featured everyday Americans who have been greatly affected by the current health, social and economic crises along with some of the most respected financial experts and thought leaders.

Suze Orman, Gary Vaynerchuk, Dan Roth and other experts, including members of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, answered guests' financial questions and presented strategies, tools and takeaways about how people can reset and rebuild their lives during a devastating pandemic.

Some of the guests that appeared on "Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future" were selected through HomeGROWn Heroes, a campaign in which people were asked to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to uplift their family, neighbors or community during the pandemic.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Get to know 4 everyday heroes who are going above and beyond during the pandemic via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.