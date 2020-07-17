Top HHS official says 'most' of the coronavirus transmission is from asymptomatic people

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ADM Brett P. Giroir testifies before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 23, 2020.

Most transmission of the coronavirus is coming from people who are asymptomatic and never develop any symptoms, a top official from the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

"Just feeling like you want to go get a test is really not the best strategy, but we know that most of the spread are from asymptomatic people, particularly young adults, so you have to cast a wide net and I think we're able to do that," Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for HHS, said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

An asymptomatic person is someone with Covid-19 who doesn't have symptoms and never develops them. Scientists have found that people who don't have symptoms can spread the virus. That includes asymptomatic people as well as people in the pre-symptomatic stage a few days before they start to show signs of the virus.

