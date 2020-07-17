Zimbabwe could be headed for political upheaval as economic and health crises spiral

A young supporter waits for Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa to arrive for his final campaign rally on July 28, 2018, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

With security forces having seized control of economic and financial policy at a time of shrinking GDP and skyrocketing inflation, Zimbabwe is facing its worst crisis in more than a decade.

Basic goods are scarce and the value of the Zimbabwean dollar has continued to tumble, pushing official annual inflation to 785.6% in May and causing real incomes for Zimbabweans to evaporate. The International Monetary Fund estimates that the economy will contract as much as 10.4% this year following a 12.8% contraction in 2019.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) quasi-currency in June 2019 having unpegged from the U.S. dollar four months prior, but the currency depreciated rapidly. RBZ Governor John Mangudya unilaterally reimposed a dollar peg of 25 ZWD to the dollar in March, only for the government to scrap it three months later in favor of a return to the auction system

Mangudya has issued a ban on some electronic money transfer services, with black market traders and electronic transactions a key source of currency devaluation. The last time the RBZ called for money transfer providers and local capital markets to suspend operations indefinitely was in 2008, when Zimbabwe's hyperinflation reached a world record 89.7 sextillion percent year-on-year. A year later, the Zimbabwe dollar was scrapped.

Robert Besseling, executive director of political risk consultancy EXX Africa, suggested that in the next step to try to limit the damage, private bank accounts are "likely to be raided to fund a bailout that is mostly benefiting politically-connected business allies of the governing elite."

Mangudya has claimed local banks have over $1 billion in their accounts, which he hopes will help stabilize the local currency's value.

"The blame for the collapse of the economy may be squarely placed on the mismanaged reintroduction of a local currency after 10 years of dollarization, which has fostered fraud and embezzlement on a massive scale," Besseling said in a report last week.

"Opposition activists have long accused (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his business allies of weakening the economy through covert foreign exchange dealings and over-priced procurement deals."