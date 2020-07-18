The race for an artificial pancreas is heating up – here's a look at how insulin pumps are finally getting smarter

Technology has transformed the way we do almost everything, and it's finally innovating diabetes management. With the advancement in technologies like continuous glucose monitors, traditional insulin pumps are evolving into smarter devices that can automate insulin delivery — what some people refer to as an artificial pancreas.

A DIY community of diabetics learned how to hack insulin pumps years ago, but medical device companies Medtronic and Tandem Diabetes Care are finally catching up. Both companies have hybrid closed-loop systems commercially available that can adjust insulin levels every five minutes. CNBC's Erin Black just switched from the hacked system to Tandem's Control-IQ and takes an in-depth look at how insulin pumps are getting smarter.

Watch the video to learn more.