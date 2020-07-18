U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross testifies about the fiscal year 2021 budget during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC,on March 5, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized due to health reasons not related to the coronavirus, according to a Commerce Department spokesperson.

"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon," according to a statement NBC News obtained.

Ross started working remotely as coronavirus began to spread in the United States. The former banker and private equity investor was working from his home in Florida in late March.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment that was put in outside office hours.

The 82-year-old is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Health authorities have warned that the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.7 million people in the U.S. — the worst affected country in the world.

During his 55-year financial career, he helped restructured more than $400 of assets in a wide range of businesses related to airline, apparel, banking, real estate, restaurant, shipyard, steel, textile and trucking industries.

— CNBC's Lauren Hirsch and Elisabeth Butler Cordova contributed to this report.