A risky bet by America's mall owners: Plucking retailers out of bankruptcy to salvage a pandemic-hit industry

Dozens of retailers, some of them the lifeblood of America's shopping malls, have been pushed to the brink and filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparel brands like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers and New York & Co. parent company RTW Retailwinds. Department store chains Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Stage Stores. The health chain GNC. The kitchen supplies company Sur la Table. The list goes on. And there are more coming.

Now, it's some of America's biggest mall owners that are increasingly looking to do deals to salvage them.

In many instances, as it plays out, these bankrupt retailers are major tenants in malls, with sprawling store counts. Meanwhile, some of the biggest retail real estate owners in the country, like Simon Property Group, are sitting on cash. A lot of it. On June 29, in an investor update, Simon said it had roughly $8.5 billion of liquidity on its balance sheet, including about $3.5 billion of cash on hand. It issued another $2 billion in senior secured notes on July 7.

In one of its latest deals, Simon, which is the biggest U.S. mall owner by the number of malls it operates, has teamed up with the apparel-licensing firm Authentic Brands Group to supply financing to carry Brooks Brothers through bankruptcy.

The $80 million loan from the duo that refers to itself as Sparc LLC (made up of Simon and ABG) comes, in a rare deal, with no interest or fees. However, the loan offer required the Brooks Brothers' branding and trademarks be used as collateral to the lenders. And so in the event of an entire Brooks Brothers liquidation, Sparc would keep the intellectual property, according to court documents.

Meantime, ABG and Simon have put up a stalking-horse bid of $191 million for the bankrupt denim maker Lucky Brand's assets. The duo has until July 27 to come up with funding, according to a court document.

And a trio of ABG, Simon and the mall owner Brookfield Properties have also explored acquiring department store chain Penney out of bankruptcy, CNBC previously reported. The three came together before to save the apparel chain Forever 21, which went bankrupt in September 2019, for $81 million.

The future of Penney is still up in the air, though. As of this week, the company continues to hash out a plan in court with its lenders to emerge from bankruptcy. It has pushed back a key deadline and now has until July 31 to evaluate potential buyers for its business, in a bid to attempt to avoid a complete liquidation.

ABG Chief Executive Jamie Salter told CNBC last month that he viewed Penney as a brand worth saving. He said the same about Brooks Brothers.

ABG already owns a slew of other once-defunct retailers including Barneys New York, Nautica, Nine West and Juicy Couture. Partnering with someone like Simon then adds expertise in real estate, in addition to brand licensing and apparel manufacturing, Salter said.

A representative from Simon did not respond to a request for comment.