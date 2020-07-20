Recovery faces critical weeks as Congress, states decide unemployment benefits, school openings and more pandemic aid

Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Last year at this time, many Americans were taking summer vacations, ahead of their children's return to school. Life had the same rhythm it had for generations, until the pandemic broke it. Now school is just one consideration for millions of Americans who literally face a fiscal cliff in the next several weeks. School decisions are being made at a state level, while Congress is considering whether to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, relief for businesses and other pandemic-related aid, all set to expire within weeks. Those are critical programs to nearly 30 million Americans who are on some form of unemployment. "These programs were designed for a shorter-term problem that's become more persistent and worse over time. We know that, and I can't imagine them not doing some kind of a bridge for people with expiring benefits until they come up with another plan that's bipartisan," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "We have a cliff we're falling off. We need a bridge or a ladder." States are considering ways to reopen schools and how much in-school learning there will be. For many parents, they are faced with the burden of figuring out how to continue to work or return to jobs, while coping with children who may only be in the classroom a few days a week, if that. JP Morgan economists said the fact that many school systems are choosing staggered schedules and will continue distance learning is likely to negatively impact personal income, labor force participation and productivity. States are struggling with the school issue, particularly as the virus continues to spread. "In addition to large social consequences, these decisions will matter for the course of the economy in the second half and beyond. Education accounts for about 6% of GDP, and spillovers touch a much broader swath of the economy," the JP Morgan analysts noted.

Many school systems have begun to decide on an approach that combines staggered schedules with continued distance learning. These changes will likely have adverse effects on personal income, labor force participation, and labor productivity, the economists noted. The school situation is huge since two-thirds of married couples with children under 18 have both parents working. "In addition to affecting these hard data, the schooling situation could weigh on sentiment, as it may be harder for consumers to convince themselves that things are getting back to normal when home life is very far from normal," the economists wrote. That's just one part of the economic considerations that will be made in the next several weeks that will affect not only every day American life but how the U.S. economy recovers.

CARES Act consequences