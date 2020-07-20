Walmart restarts talks on possible sale of Asda stake

Shoppers gather outside an ASDA store from 5.45am on March 19, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, has restarted talks with potential buyers of a stake in its British supermarket arm Asda, a Walmart spokesman said on Monday.

The talks had been put on hold in April so management could focus on dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Walmart and Asda have restarted conversations with a small number of third-party investors who are interested in acquiring a stake in Asda and partnering with Walmart, following renewed inbound interest," the Walmart spokesman said.