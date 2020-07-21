Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was not invited to Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29, 2020.

White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was not invited to Tuesday's White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic — the first such briefing in months.

"I was not invited up to this point and I'm assuming I'm not going to be there," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview on CNN.

Fauci has faced criticism in recent weeks from President Donald Trump and other administration officials surrounding his response to the pandemic.

In a scathing op-ed published last Tuesday, Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro criticized Fauci, saying he "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on." Similarly, during an interview earlier this month with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said, "Dr. Fauci's a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes."

"They've been wrong about a lot of things, including face masks," Trump said. "Maybe they're wrong, maybe not. A lot of them said don't wear a mask, don't wear a mask. Now they're saying wear a mask. A lot of mistakes were made, a lot of mistakes."

