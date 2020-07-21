Uber rival Gett raises $100 million as it pivots toward the business travel market

The Juno Inc. and Gett Inc. applications are displayed on an Apple iPhone.

Ride-hailing app Gett announced Tuesday that it's raised another $100 million from investors, bringing total funding in the company up to more than $750 million.

The company, founded in Israel in 2010, said in a press release that it will use the funding to improve its "ground travel platform for corporates."

Like Uber and Bolt, Gett allows people to hail a ride on-demand to get them from A to B. It's all-in-one booking platform is available to businesses in Europe and North America. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company is increasingly keen to sign up large firms with thousands of employees as customers.

However, it's not the only one. India's Ola announced a similar "Ola for Business" offering on Tuesday while Uber launched Uber for Business in 2014. There are many other firms trying to compete in this space including Addison Lee and Wheely.

Despite the competition, Gett said that a third of the Fortune 500 have become clients since it launched its corporate travel service in 2010. Customers include the likes of Google and Disney.