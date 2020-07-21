Insurers lobby for federal pandemic insurance program

One look at the numbers, and the problem is clear.

U.S. businesses are losing an estimated $1 trillion a month as businesses are disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to estimates by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Yet, insurers collect only $4.5 billion a month for all commercial property policies.

This month, the groups representing the underwriters, the brokers and the agents are lobbying members of the House Financial Services Committee on a proposal to provide a type of pandemic coverage for the future.

The proposed Business Continuity Protection Program or BCPP would offer, in part, government-subsidized revenue replacement and protection for up to 80% of specific losses, like payroll expense or operational losses for up to three months.

The program would function something like the Federal Flood Insurance Program – with the government as the underwriter and insurers administering the policies.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) has introduced legislation to create a Pandemic Risk Reinsurance Program. It would allow insurers to decide whether to participate and permit businesses to decide whether to purchase a policy.

It is "a bailout program masquerading as insurance," said research firm Dowling & Partners in its publication IBNR Weekly. The authors said that the role for the insurance industry as written "does not square with the fundamental notion that pandemics are not insurable risks."