Logitech CEO says company boosted webcam supply for back-to-school rush

Logitech is working around the clock to prepare for the back-to-school rush as educational institutions prepare for an uncertain learning environment in the times of coronavirus, the computer peripherals company's CEO Bracken Darrell told CNBC's Jim Cramer Tuesday.

"We're working like crazy to make sure we have enough [products], especially for colleges and for education of all levels," he said in a "Mad Money" interview. "We've really expanded our capacity of webcams to make sure … we're ready for what we think is coming."

Schools at both the grade school and college levels are scrambling to find ways to teach in an environment that calls for social distancing to limit the spread of a novel coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. As the fall nears closer, debate is growing louder around whether institutions should host students in class, teach completely online or transition to a hybrid model.

With in-person instruction limited across the country, demand for computer products to provide and enhance the remote learning experience will be through the roof in coming months. Based on Logitech's quarterly report that came out Tuesday morning, the company's webcam business more than doubled from the year before, according to Factset.

The iPad accessories business was also up 20% and Darrell said he sees an "even higher growth curve" in the future.

"I think education is going to be really big for us" and "that includes webcams and mice and keyboards and everything. so, yeah we're optimistic about education," he said.

"We're bullish on education, we're bullish on health care. Those verticals are super strong and then, of course, it's just the broad work from home. It's not going to go away," he added. "People are getting used to this, Jim, and people are liking it."