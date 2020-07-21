Mark Cuban-backed company helps you buy American-made products on Amazon

Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban smiles during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2019 in New York City.

You can help support U.S. businesses — who need help more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic — by using a simple tool made by a company named Cultivate.

Cultivate is a small startup supported by Mark Cuban, and I'd only heard about it after he tweeted on Tuesday that it's a useful tool for finding products made in the United States.

Cultivate has two facets. First, there's a website where you can search for anything you want: maybe coffee beans or socks or an iPhone case, and it'll return results for items it says are made in the U.S. that you can buy on Amazon.

Or, you can install a plug-in for the Google Chrome browser, and it'll automatically show you similar items that are for sale on Amazon.

If you're using the Chrome plug-in on Target's website, for example, and search for socks, Cultivate will show you results on Amazon for U.S. companies that make socks. You just tap a small Cultivate icon in Chrome and it'll show you the results.