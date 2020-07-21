Three health-care stocks to watch as sector hits records

Health-care stocks keep hitting highs.

The XLV health-care ETF crept higher Tuesday to notch a record for the third day in a row. Its breakout on Friday marked the first new high since January.

Mark Newton, founder of Newton Advisors, said the group still has more room to run.

"The XLV has just moved back to new all-time highs which is incredibly important and I think constructive for this group in the near term. Biotech has taken an early lead and making the move, of course, with all the hopes of vaccines," Newton said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Newton said its recent breakthrough could carry the XLV ETF up to $109 to $110. The ETF was trading at more than $106 on Tuesday morning.