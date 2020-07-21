Trump on accused Epstein sex crimes accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered kind words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of procuring young girls for now-deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump told reporters when asked at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic about Maxwell, who was recently jailed pending trial on charges of facilitating Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach," Trump said.