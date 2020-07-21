Skip Navigation
Trump on accused Epstein sex crimes accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Michael Reynolds | EPA | Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered kind words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of procuring young girls for now-deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump told reporters when asked at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic about Maxwell, who was recently jailed pending trial on charges of facilitating Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach," Trump said. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.