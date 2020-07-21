Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Foot Locker, Facebook, Twitter & more

Deutsche added a short-term buy on the stock and said it expects the company's inventory position to "improve meaningfully."

"Our channel checks and FL peer and vendor commentary have been favorable on the athletic sector, particularly footwear, as consumers work (giving rise to the sweatpants casual work attire) and workout from home and utilize stimulus (or reallocated entertainment & travel) dollars to purchase the latest fashions. In addition, we believe FL's inventory position will improve meaningfully (was up 20.4% at the end of 1Q) as vendors step in to assist clearing the channel and we also believe FL will be able to speak to progress lowering fixed costs through rent negotiations and other actions on expenses."