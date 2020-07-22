Here's what to expect from Chipotle earnings

An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to report its second-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 35 cents expected

35 cents expected Revenue: $1.34 billion expected

While the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on Chipotle's sales last quarter, the company reported an 81% increase in digital sales as consumers stayed home and ordered online. Chipotle has pledged to hire 10,000 employees in the next several months.

The burrito chain is also looking to boost sales by introducing new menu items. It started testing cauliflower rice, which will cost an extra $2 per order, earlier this month in Colorado and Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the company announced two new directors to its board: Mary Winston, the former interim CEO of Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Gregg Engles, former CEO of The WhiteWave Foods Company.

Chipotle stock, which has a market value of $33 billion, has risen 41% so far this year.

