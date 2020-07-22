Skip Navigation
Cramer compares banks to oil stocks, but praises new Wells Fargo CEO

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Jim Cramer on CNBC's Halftime Report.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only). 

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that there was little upside for major bank stocks, comparing them to struggling energy companies.

The comments came during a discussion on "Halftime Report" about an analyst note from Atlantic Equities, which upgraded JPMorgan to overweight and Wells Fargo to neutral. Cramer said he did not believe the note would be enough to boost the stocks, which slipped slightly on Wednesday. 

"It's not coal, but it is oil," Cramer said of the industry. 