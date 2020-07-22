Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers seek gag order in case of accused Jeffrey Epstein sex crime accomplice

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh | Getty Images

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked a judge to issue a gag order barring prosecutors and attorneys for witnesses from making public comments on her criminal case, in which she is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein procure young girls to be sexually abused. Maxwell's lawyers in a legal filing said that federal prosecutors and witnesses' attorneys "have made, and continue to make, statements prejudicial to a fair trial" for the 58-year-old defendant, who has pleaded not guilty to sex crime and perjury charges. Judge Alison Nathan yet to rule on the gag order request, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, where the judge last week ordered Maxwell held in jail without bail pending trial next year, citing her extreme risk of flight. Maxwell's lawyers noted a local court rule that requires law enforcement officials and lawyers not to release non-public information or opinion which is likely to interfere with a defendant's right to a fair trial. "It appears that given any opportunity lawyers associated with the prosecution of this case will offer any opinion that damages Ms. Maxwell's opportunity for a fair trial," the filing said. The filing came as President Donald Trump, a former friend of the late investor Epstein, said at a White House press conference, "I just wish her well," when asked about Maxwell's criminal case.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting Maxwell, declined to comment. A spokesman for the law firm of the attorneys David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, who represent an accuser in Maxwell's case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boies and McCawley's recent public comments about Maxwell are cited in the filing, and a gag order could apply to them if granted. Epstein, 66, died from what has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging last August in a federal jail, where he was being held without bail on child sex trafficking charges related to his alleged abuse of dozens of underage girls. That case relates to alleged conduct from 2002 through 2005 at Epstein's luxurious residences on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and in Palm Beach, Fla. Before his conviction on state sex crime charges in Florida in 2008, Epstein had been a friend of President Bill Clinton, and also socialized with Britain's Prince Andrew. One of Epstein's accusers has said that she had sex with Andrew at the direction of Maxwell. Andrew denies her claim. Maxwell, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, is charged with helping Epstein in the mid-1990s recruit and groom underage girls, at least one as young as 14 years old, so that he could sexually abuse them at his residences in New York, Palm Beach, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as at Maxwell's home in London. She also is accused of lying under oath about her conduct and her knowledge of Epstein's conduct in despositions taken for a civil lawsuit involving an Epstein accuser. Maxwell's lawyer, in their gag order request, cited comments after her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire by acting SDNY U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss and FBI Special Agent William Sweeney at a press conference. Strauss at the press conference had said that Maxwell lied under oath "because the truth, as alleged, was almost unspeakable."