Goldman Sachs joins NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to create Social Change Fund

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers smiles during practice as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on July 14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Current and former National Basketball Association stars have teamed up to create another fund aimed to combat social injustice and income inequality in the Black community.

Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and former star Dwyane Wade collaborated to launch the Social Change Fund, which aims to invest and help Black communities with criminal justice reform, access to voting and civic engagement.

The Social Change Fund will help empower "communities of color by expanding and increasing Black representation in leadership, and building economic equity for Black people through investment in education, employment, wages, and housing," a statement announcing the fund said.

Seed contributors to the fund also include investment bank Goldman Sachs, food supplier Beyond Meat, and nonprofit organization Reform Alliance.

Anthony and Paul were not made available to discuss the fund due to scheduling conflicts with the NBA's Walt Disney bubble return, public relations agency Jonesworks told CNBC.

However, in the Social Change Fund news release, Anthony said he stands "for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long. We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus."