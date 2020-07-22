Skip Navigation
Italy opens antitrust probe into Amazon, Apple over sale of Beats headphones

Key Points
  • Italian authorities want to know if Apple and Amazon engaged in anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple products and Beats headphones.
  • Officials searched Amazon and Apple offices in Italy on Wednesday.  
Beats Solo Pro headphones
Beats

Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into whether Apple and Amazon had engaged in anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple products and Beats headphones.

It said the investigation was aimed at establishing whether Apple and Amazon had reached an anti-competitive agreement to prevent electronics retailers not included in Apple's official program to sell the products.

It added that Antitrust officials searched Amazon and Apple offices in Italy on Wednesday.    