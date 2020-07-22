Jets owner Woody Johnson faces claims he promoted Trump golf course, made racist, sexist comments

United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom Robert Wood Johnson attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England.

Woody Johnson, the New York Jets football team owner who serves as the U.S. ambassador to Britain, faced claims Wednesday that he spoke to a United Kingdom official at President Donald Trump's request about the idea of holding the British Open at Trump's golf course in Scotland.

Johnson, who is also an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune, additionally is facing allegations that he reportedly has made racist and sexist comments while serving as Trump's ambassador to the Court of St. James.

Both issues may have been the subject of an inquiry by the U.S. State Department's internal ethics watchdog, who last October opened an inspection of the American embassy in London.

The resulting report from the State Department's inspector general was completed, but marked classified as of May.

A former State Department official with first-hand knowledge told NBC News that Johnson informed multiple colleagues at the embassy that Trump asked him to find out if the British government would assist in efforts to have the British Open played at the president's Turnberry course in Scotland.

The ex-official said that Johnson did so, despite his deputy twice warning him not to because such a request would be unethical.